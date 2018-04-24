Beiersdorf names Nestle IR head as new CFO

BERLIN (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea and other skin care products, said on Tuesday it has appointed Dessi Temperley, head of investor relations at Swiss food giant Nestle, as its new finance chief.

Flags of German personal-care company Beiersdorf are pictured at the annual shareholders meeting in Hamburg, Germany April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Temperley, who previously served as regional finance chief for Nestle’s pet food brand Purina for Europe, Middle East and North Africa, takes over from Jesper Andersen on July 1, Beiersdorf said in a statement.

Temperley, 45, began her career with Shell Bulgaria in 1994, worked with Cable & Wireless in Moscow and London and then moved to Nestle in 2004.

Beiersdorf said in February that the supervisory board had decided not to extend Andersen’s contract that is due to end in June. Andersen took over from long-serving CFO Ulrich Schmidt in 2016.