FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German consumer goods maker Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) raised its sales guidance for the year on Thursday, citing robust demand for its Nivea lotions and La Prairie face creams.

FILE PHOTO - Nivea tins are seen in a production line at the plant of German personal-care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg, Germany March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The Hamburg-based group now expects sales to grow by 4 to 5 percent this year, up from a forecast of 3 to 4 percent. It reiterated its guidance for a slight rise in its operating profit (EBIT) margin.