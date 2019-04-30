Nivea-maker Beiersdorf reports strong first quarter

FILE PHOTO: Nivea tins are seen in a production line at the plant of German personal-care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg, Germany March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer goods firm Beiersdorf reported a buoyant start to the year on Tuesday as sales of its Nivea skin cream recovered after its new chief executive launched a fresh strategy to help the firm compete with niche brands.

Beiersdorf said first-quarter sales came in at 1.947 billion euros ($2.18 billion), a rise of 6 percent after stripping out currency effects and acquisitions, ahead of average analyst forecasts for 1.888 billion.

The stock was indicated up 1.6 percent in early trade.

In February, shares in Beiersdorf were hit after new Chief Executive Stefan De Loecker warned that its operating margin would fall in 2019 as it invests to respond to smaller brands that are disrupting the sector.

On Tuesday, De Loecker said Beiersdorf’s drive to become more nimble was already paying off: “Recognising local consumer and market trends and responding to them on an individual basis helped us boost sales in all regions,” he said in a statement.

The consumer business saw growth jump 6.8 percent, well ahead of average analyst forecasts for just 3.9 percent. Nivea sales rose 4.9 percent, compared with 2.8 percent in 2018, and the premium La Prairie skin care brand expanded 28.7 percent.

The Tesa unit, which makes adhesives for the automotive and electronics industries and was the group’s main growth driver in 2018, saw sales expand just 2.2 percent, shy of average analyst forecasts for 2.3 percent.

Beiersdorf said Tesa sales fell in the automotive sector, hitting its business in the Americas, while sales in Asia were supported by growth in the electronics business.

Beiersdorf confirmed its guidance for 2019 despite ongoing economic risks. It expects group sales growth of 3-5 percent, and an operating margin of 14 to 14.5 percent in its core consumer business unit.