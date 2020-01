FILE PHOTO: People enter a building of biotechnology firm BeiGene Ltd at the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China November 22, 2019. Picture taken November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - BeiGene Ltd said on Tuesday its cancer therapy combination for treating lung cancer in previously untreated patients met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The therapy, tislelizumab, when administered in combination with chemotherapy helped reduce the risk of cancer progression in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer.