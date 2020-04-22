Son of Russian tycoon Gutseriyev buys bank in Belarus

MINSK (Reuters) - Said Gutseriyev, a son of Russian tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev, has bought Paritetbank in Belarus, the country’s state property committee said on Wednesday.

Paritetbank, Belarus’ fifteenth biggest bank by assets, was previously owned by the state. The committee did not disclose the price of the deal.

Safmar, an umbrella for the Gutseriyev’s family assets which range from finance to oil, was the sole oil supplier to Belarus during its three month-long row with Russia over oil prices.

The dispute was settled last month after Moscow, keen to secure as many buyers as possible amid global oversupply, agreed on the discount Minsk was requesting.