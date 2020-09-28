Nobel laureate Alexievich leaves Belarus to get medical treatment in Germany

FILE PHOTO: The 2015 Nobel literature laureate Svetlana Alexievich speaks to reporters at her apartment in Minsk, Belarus September 9, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - Nobel laureate author Svetlana Alexievich, a prominent opposition figure, has left Belarus for a trip to Germany, but her departure is not linked to politics and she plans to return, her aide told Reuters on Monday.

Alexievich is a senior member of the Belarusian opposition Coordination Council that has been targeted by the authorities in Belarus amid mass protests against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Alexievich has travelled to Germany to receive medical treatment and for work reasons, her aide said.