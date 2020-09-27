Police in Belarus arrest at least 53 people: activists

Belarusian law enforcement officers detain people during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results and to protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Grodno, Belarus September 27, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police in Belarus have detained at least 53 people so far across the country on Sunday amid protests against the outcome of last month’s presidential election, according to a list published by rights group Vesna (Spring).

The arrests came as tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Minsk for the seventh straight weekend calling on veteran President Alexander Lukashenko to step down.