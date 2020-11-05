Belarus' Lukashenko bans return of citizens abroad to curb coronavirus: TV

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting to discuss preparations for the 6th Belarusian People's Congress, in Minsk, Belarus October 27, 2020. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered border guards to prevent the return to Belarus of its citizens who left and are currently abroad - with the exception of those in Russia - to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Don’t bring the virus back to us. And it doesn’t matter what kind of passport the virus is travelling with,” Lukashenko said on state television.

He said the ban did not apply to citizens of Belarus travelling back from Russia, however, due to the two countries’ border arrangements.