September 4, 2020 / 3:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain says doubling aid to help Belarus media, rights organizations

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it was sending an extra 1.5 million pounds ($1.98 million) to help support media and human rights organizations in Belarus, citing a need for independent media and to counter disinformation.

“This additional funding will help to support independent media and those defending human rights in Belarus, at a time when objective and honest reporting is most vital,” a foreign office statement said.

The additional cash would support projects over two years, and represents a doubling of existing aid to the sector, the statement said.

