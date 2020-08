Belarusian law enforcement officers detain men during a rally of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 10, 2020. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is “deeply concerned” by a police crackdown after a presidential election in Belarus and wants the government to show restraint, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday.

In a statement, Champagne said actions by the authorities had “further eroded the democratic legitimacy of the vote” and called for the results of Sunday’s election “to reflect the will of the people.”