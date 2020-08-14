Belarusian church leader calls on Lukashenko to stop violence in the country

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Metropolitan Pavel, the head of the Belarusian Orthodox Church, on Friday called on President Alexander Lukashenko to bring an end to violence on the streets following contested presidential elections last week, the TASS news agency reported.

His comments came after the Belarusian leadership began releasing thousands of detained protesters and issued a rare public apology in an effort to quell nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to Lukashenko’s 26-year rule.