Lukashenko says people's assembly elections are needed in Belarus: Belta

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks at an event in Minsk, Belarus, September 17, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday said it was necessary to hold elections of the all-Belarusian people’s assembly, as part of plans to amend the country’s constitution, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Belarus has seen two months of protests since a contested Aug. 9 election, in which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. His opponents say it was rigged to hand him a sixth term in power.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

