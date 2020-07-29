Belarus leader says he wants Russia to explain detained mercenaries: Belta

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday he would demand an explanation from Russia after Belarusian security forces detained more than 30 alleged Russian mercenaries near Minsk, the Belta news agency reported.

Belarus detained the men after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election, Belarusian state media reported earlier on Wednesday. [nL5N2F03JA]