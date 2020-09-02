World News
Belarusian opposition council member leaves for Poland amid crackdown: newspaper

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A prominent member of Belarus’s opposition council said on Wednesday he had left for Poland amid a police crackdown, but that he had not emigrated, Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva reported.

Pavel Latushko is a former culture minister and head of the main state drama theater. The council, comprising dozens of people, was set up amid a series of huge anti-government protests that flared last month.

He could not immediately be reached by telephone on Wednesday.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; ; editing by John Stonestreet

