Belarus jails second opposition member for 10 days

MINSK (Reuters) - A Belarusian court on Tuesday sentenced Olga Kovalkova, a high profile member of the opposition’s Coordination Council, to 10 days in jail, the council said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a court sentenced Sergei Dylevsky, another high profile member of the opposition’s Coordination Council, to 10 days in jail after finding him guilty of disobeying an order made by the authorities.

The council did not give details of what Kovalkova had been sentenced for.