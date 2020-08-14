Czech PM Babis says Belarus election must be repeated, wants EU council call

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis makes a statement on video during the EU Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The presidential election in Belarus must be repeated with the presence of foreign observers, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday, and joined Polish calls for EU leaders to discuss the situation.

“I have spoken to Polish Prime Minister (Mateusz Morawiecki) and we will propose (the EU council president Charles Michel) an urgent video call of the European Council members,” Babis said on Twitter.

“The election in Belarus must be repeated, must be transparent and with the presence of foreign observers.”