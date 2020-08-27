Russia's finance ministry says Belarus yet to ask it for $1 billion loan refinancing: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus has not yet asked the Russian Finance Ministry to refinance a $1 billion loan, the ministry was quoted by TASS as saying on Thursday, shortly after the Belarusian leader said he had agreed such a plan with President Vladimir Putin.

But the ministry said such a request would be reviewed if and when it is made, the news agency reported.

Alexander Lukashenko said earlier he had agreed the refinancing of a $1 billion loan with President Vladimir Putin and that the issue would be discussed by the country’s prime ministers in talks on Thursday.