World News
August 27, 2020 / 1:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's finance ministry says Belarus yet to ask it for $1 billion loan refinancing: TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus has not yet asked the Russian Finance Ministry to refinance a $1 billion loan, the ministry was quoted by TASS as saying on Thursday, shortly after the Belarusian leader said he had agreed such a plan with President Vladimir Putin.

But the ministry said such a request would be reviewed if and when it is made, the news agency reported.

Alexander Lukashenko said earlier he had agreed the refinancing of a $1 billion loan with President Vladimir Putin and that the issue would be discussed by the country’s prime ministers in talks on Thursday.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below