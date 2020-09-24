Police in Belarus detained 364 people at protests on Wednesday - ministry

Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a man during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - Police in Belarus detained 364 people at anti-government protests on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The arrests were made on the same day President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in for a new term in an inauguration denounced as illegitimate by the opposition, which called for more protests against his 26-year rule.