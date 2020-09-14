Police in Belarus detained 774 people at protests on eve of Putin summit

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police detained 774 people on Sunday at huge anti-government protests across Belarus, including 500 people detained in the capital Minsk, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

At least 100,000 protesters flooded the streets of Minsk on Sunday to protest against embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko who flew to Russia on Monday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.