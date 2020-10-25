Tens of people detained, tear gas deployed at protest in west Belarus: RIA

Slideshow ( 2 images )

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Tens of people were detained by police in the town of Lida in western Belarus on Sunday during a protest, Russia’s RIA news agency cited the regional branch of the Belarus interior ministry as saying.

Police fired tear gas at protesters, RIA said.

Protesters have been gathering ahead of the expiry at midnight on Sunday of an ultimatum for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to resign, the latest in 11 weeks of demonstrations following a disputed election result.