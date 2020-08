FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting on construction industry in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he did not need outside mediators to solve the situation in Belarus, state news agency Belta reported.

“We do not need any foreign governments, mediators,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belta.

“We will not give the country away to anyone,” he added.