EU ministers in favour of individual sanctions in Belarus, says Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) - Most EU foreign ministers are in favour of imposing sanctions on individuals responsible for organising the presidential election in Belarus and for the use of force against protesters that followed, Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said.

EU’s foreign ministers were discussing on Friday the situation in Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko cracked down on protests triggered by the disputed vote.

“We believe that the restrictions against the country, those government officials, cannot bring harm to the society,” Czaputowicz told a press conference, while the EU foreign ministers continued talks.