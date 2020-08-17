EU leaders' virtual summit to support Belarusian protesters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will send a message of solidarity to Belarusian protesters during an emergency video conference on Wednesday about the situation in the ex-Soviet republic, their chairman said on Monday.

The EU has launched a process of imposing sanctions on Belarusian officials it deems responsible for election fraud and a crackdown on mass protests that followed an Aug. 9 vote in which veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. His opponents say the election was rigged.

“The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader,” Charles Michel, president of the European Council which groups the EU’s 27 national governments, said as he announced the emergency virtual summit.

“Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed.”

The 27 will discuss what specific support they can extend to Belarus, where hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting non-stop since the election to demand that Lukashenko quit, in the biggest challenge yet to his 26-year-old rule.

Lithuania, which borders Belarus, has proposed an EU fund for victims of the crackdown. It says 50 million euros already earmarked for Belarus should be rerouted to bypass state institutions and support civil society.

Poland, which also borders Belarus, announced an initial $13 million on scholarships for Belarusian academics and funding for independent media. Poland also said it would make access to its labour market easier to Belarusian workers.

Such ideas, as well as advising on police reform and enhancing student exchanges with the EU, will be on the table in Wednesday’s talks.

Poland, the Czech Republic, the three Baltic states and Denmark have also called for EU mediation between Lukashenko and the opposition.

Eyes are also on Russia, Belarus’ Soviet-era overlord, where President Vladimir Putin has offered Lukashenko military help.

The EU does not see a Russian military intervention in Belarus as likely for now but is wary of pushing Lukashenko into Moscow’s embrace, diplomats said. Before the contested election, relations between the EU and Minsk had been slowly improving.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from another ex-Soviet republic, Ukraine, and then backed separatists battling Kyiv’s forces in the east of the country after weeks of protests against a Moscow-allied president that were supported by the EU and the United States.