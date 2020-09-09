EU sanctions against Belarus should target Lukashenko: Germany's Weber

FILE PHOTO: Member of the European Parliament Manfred Weber is seen during a plenary session on a new proposal for the EU's joint 2021-27 budget and an accompanying Recovery Instrument to kickstart economic activity in the bloc ravaged by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union must impose sanctions on Belarus in response to a crackdown on opposition protests and the measures should also target President Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of the bloc’s largest political grouping said on Wednesday.

“Europe must quickly agree on a list of sanctions. And from my point of view, it should include Lukashenko, the head of this system,” Manfred Weber, a senior German conservative and head of the centre-right European People’s Party in the EU Parliament, told German public broadcaster ZDF.

EU diplomats told Reuters earlier this week that the EU aims to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarus officials, including the interior minister, by mid-September in response to an election that is widely seen as rigged.