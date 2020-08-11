EU relations with Belarus under review following election

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s relationship with Belarus is under review following the contested presidential election, the European Commission said on Tuesday, though it declined to comment on whether sanctions would be reimposed on the country.

“The whole range of issues related to the relations between the European Union and Belarus is currently under review due to the unfortunate events which were related to the presidential elections on Sunday,” a spokesman for the EU executive told a news conference.

He said a joint declaration of the 27 member states of the EU was being prepared, but gave no timeline for this.