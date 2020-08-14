Belarus ready for constructive talks with foreign partners on election aftermath: BelTA

FILE PHOTO: Belarus' Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarus is ready for “constructive and objective dialogue” with its foreign partners on events related to the presidential election and its aftermath, BelTA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei as saying on Friday.

The Belarusian authorities released detained demonstrators after issuing a rare public apology in an effort to quell nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge yet to strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule.

In a phone call between Makei and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, “the Belarusian side noted its readiness for a constructive and objective dialogue with foreign partners to discuss all issues related to the developments in Belarus during the election campaign and after it,” BelTA said.