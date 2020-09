FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, meets staff and parents during a visit to a center for Maternal and Child Protection (PMI) in Longjumeau, near Paris, France September 23, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron would meet with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya if she requests a meeting, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.

Attal was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.