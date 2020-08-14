World News
August 14, 2020 / 9:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel demands release of detained demonstrators in Belarus: spokesman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint video press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the end of the European summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 21, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel demands the unconditional and immediate release of demonstrators detained in Belarus during nationwide street protests after the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, her spokesman said on Friday.

Belarusian authorities released detained demonstrators on Friday after issuing a rare public apology in an effort to quell the protests that pose the biggest challenge yet to strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below