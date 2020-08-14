Merkel demands release of detained demonstrators in Belarus: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel demands the unconditional and immediate release of demonstrators detained in Belarus during nationwide street protests after the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, her spokesman said on Friday.
Belarusian authorities released detained demonstrators on Friday after issuing a rare public apology in an effort to quell the protests that pose the biggest challenge yet to strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule.
