Belarus opposition's Tsikhanouskaya to visit Berlin, could meet Merkel

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will visit Berlin on Oct. 5-6, her spokeswoman told Reuters.

A meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin was being considered but had not been confirmed, the spokeswoman, Anna Krasulina, said on Tuesday.

Tsikhanouskaya met French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Vilnius, the highest-profile Western leader to meet the exiled opposition leader.