EU could decide on Belarus sanctions this week: German official

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union countries could decide on sanctions against Belarus at their summit this week but no agreement has been reached yet, a German government source said on Wednesday.

Berlin has said it wanted to agree on EU sanctions against Belarus as quickly as possible after criticising the presidential election in the former Soviet republic as rigged.

The source declined to comment on whether Germany aims for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to be put on the EU’s sanctions list.