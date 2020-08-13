World News
August 13, 2020 / 1:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU must raise pressure on Belarus's Lukashenko: German minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide (not pictured) hold a joint news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the foreign ministry guest house Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union will have to increase the pressure it is placing on Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

At a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart, in Berlin for talks, Maas said that the bloc’s members were in intensive talks about measures, including sanctions, ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“The brutality and the detention of peaceful protesters and journalists in Belarus isn’t acceptable in the Europe of the 21st century,” Maas told a news conference. “This is why we have to increase the pressure on those in power there.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Thomas Seythal; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below