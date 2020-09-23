Germany doesn't recognise Lukashenko as Belarus president after swearing in

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany still does not recognise Alexander Lukashenko as president of Belarus even after his inauguration on Wednesday, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
Lukashenko was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday in an inauguration denounced as illegitimate by the opposition, which called for more protests against his 26-year rule.
A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said Berlin wanted to agree European Union sanctions against Belarus as quickly as possible.
Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Adair
