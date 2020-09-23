Germany doesn't recognise Lukashenko as Belarus president after swearing in

FILE PHOTO: German government's spokesperson Steffen Seibert attends the annual summer news conference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2020. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany still does not recognise Alexander Lukashenko as president of Belarus even after his inauguration on Wednesday, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Lukashenko was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday in an inauguration denounced as illegitimate by the opposition, which called for more protests against his 26-year rule.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said Berlin wanted to agree European Union sanctions against Belarus as quickly as possible.