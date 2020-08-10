Germany: There are many indications of electoral fraud in Belarus

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are numerous indications of fraud in Belarus’ presidential election, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said on Monday, after the election commission said President Alexander Lukashenko had won 80% of the vote.
A German government spokesman told the same news conference that minimum standards were not adhered to in the vote and added that the European Union was discussing how to react.
Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Michelle Martin