Germany: There are many indications of electoral fraud in Belarus

FILE PHOTO: Police patrol during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are numerous indications of fraud in Belarus’ presidential election, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said on Monday, after the election commission said President Alexander Lukashenko had won 80% of the vote.

A German government spokesman told the same news conference that minimum standards were not adhered to in the vote and added that the European Union was discussing how to react.