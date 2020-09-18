Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
AMERS

Belarus opposition's Maxim Znak declares hunger strike in jail

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian opposition politician Maxim Znak declared a hunger strike in jail on Friday after being charged with calling for actions that could harm Belarusian national interests, the opposition Coordination Council said.

Znak is a member of the council and a prominent leader of protests demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko following an Aug. 9 presidential election that the opposition says was rigged. Lukashenko denies vote-rigging.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up