FILE PHOTO: Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova waves as she arrives for questioning at the Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Unidentified people detained Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a witness as saying.

Kolesnikova’s allies said they were checking the report. Police in Minsk said they were also looking into reports she had been abducted, the RIA news agency reported.