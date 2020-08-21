World News
August 21, 2020 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia urges dialogue between Belarusian authorities and citizens to resolve crisis: TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Security Council agreed at a meeting on Friday that the Belarusian authorities and its people should enter into dialogue to resolve the political crisis there, TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Russia is a close ally of neighbouring Belarus where nationwide anti-government protests erupted earlier this month over election rigging allegations at a disputed vote.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jon Boyle

