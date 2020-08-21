Russia urges dialogue between Belarusian authorities and citizens to resolve crisis: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Security Council agreed at a meeting on Friday that the Belarusian authorities and its people should enter into dialogue to resolve the political crisis there, TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.
Russia is a close ally of neighbouring Belarus where nationwide anti-government protests erupted earlier this month over election rigging allegations at a disputed vote.
