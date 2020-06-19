Kremlin says arrest of opposition politician in Belarus is internal matter for Minsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia sees the arrest of an opposition politician in neighbouring Belarus as an internal matter for Minsk and has no plans to intervene, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Viktor Babariko, the main rival of President Alexander Lukashenko ahead a presidential election in August, was detained on Thursday after being accused of crimes including taking $430 million out of the country in money-laundering schemes.
