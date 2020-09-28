France and Lithuania agreed on Belarus sanctions: Lithuanian president

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are seen before a meeting, in Vilnius, Lithuania September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The presidents of France and Lithuania agreed that the European Union should decide on sanctions against Belarus at the summit of the bloc’s leaders later this week, the Baltic country’s president said on Monday.

“We agreed that the European Union cannot waste time and have to do everything so that sanctions are discussed and agreed and confirmed at the next EU leaders’ summit,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters after talks with France’s Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius.