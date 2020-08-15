Belarus' Lukashenko: air assault brigade will move to Belarus' Western border

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting on construction industry in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on state TV on Saturday that an air assault brigade would move to Belarus’ Western border.

He also added that he agreed on cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As the European Union is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Belarus in response to a bloody crackdown in which at least two protesters have been killed, Lukashenko said earlier that he was concerned with the NATO military exercises being conducted in Poland and Lithuania, which he sees as an arms build-up.