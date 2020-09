FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Minsk, Belarus September 3, 2020. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will visit Moscow for talks “in the coming days”, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russia is a close ally of Lukashenko who is facing a political crisis at home after huge protests erupted across Belarus following last month’s presidential election that his opponents say was rigged.