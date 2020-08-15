Kremlin: Putin, Lukashenko confident that Belarus' problems will be resolved

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko attend a ceremony unveiling a World War Two memorial to the Soviet Soldier near Rzhev in Tver Region, Russia June 30, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence on Saturday that all problems that have arisen in Belarus will soon be resolved, the Kremlin said.

“These problems should not be exploited by destructive forces seeking to harm the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the union state,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders spoke to each other by telephone.