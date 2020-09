FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends an interview with journalists of Russian media in Minsk, Belarus September 8, 2020. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will visit Russia on Sept. 14, the RIA news agency cited a diplomatic source as saying on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said on Monday Lukashenko would visit Moscow for talks “in the coming days”.