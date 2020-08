FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally of his supporters near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday there would be no new presidential election despite calls from the opposition and nationwide anti-government protests, the Belta news agency reported.

“You should never expect me to do something under pressure,” he was quoted as saying. “They (new elections) won’t happen.”