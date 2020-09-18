Man sets himself on fire outside police station in Belarus: ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A man set himself on fire on Friday outside a police station in the Belarusian town of Smolevichi and is in a serious condition in hospital, the Interior Ministry said.

A police officer ran out of the station to douse the man with a fire extinguisher after he burst into flames and was writhing around in pain on the pavement, footage of the incident released by the ministry showed.

The reason for the act was unclear, but the man had a history of mental illness, the ministry said in a statement.