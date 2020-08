FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin takes part in a video conference call with members of the government in Moscow, Russia July 30, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to further deepen their ties in a number of areas, the Russian government said in a statement.

“(They) discussed concrete challenges related to the expansion of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic ties and deepening cooperation in energy, industry and other fields,” the statement said.