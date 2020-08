FILE PHOTO: Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya addresses the nation in an unknown location in Lithuania, in this still image taken from handout video released August 17, 2020. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Headquarters/Handout via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday called on the EU Council not to recognise what she said were fraudulent presidential elections, urging European countries to respect choice of Belarusian people.

Tsikhanouskaya, who is in neighbouring Lithuania, was speaking in a video address.