Russia has not contacted us, Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya says

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday that Russia had not made contact with her campaign, speaking at her first press conference since fleeing into exile last week following a disputed presidential election.

Tsikhanouskaya has led the biggest challenge to President Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule of Belarus. Mass protests broke out against Lukashenko, accusing him of rigging the August 9 election, which he denies. Russia has warned the West not to intervene and offered military help to Minsk.