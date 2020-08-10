Poland's PM wants special EU summit on Belarus

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the fourth day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called on the leaders of the European Commission and the European Council to hold a special European Union summit on Belarus, the cabinet said on Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide re-election victory, the central election commission said on Monday, after bloody clashes between riot police and thousands of protesters who said the poll was rigged. Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said she refused to recognise the official results.

Poland’s ministry of foreign affairs condemned the violence and appealed to the Belarusian authorities “to stop escalating the situation and to start respecting fundamental human rights”.

“In the face of the ongoing events in Belarus, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep concern about the brutal pacification of post-election demonstrations. The harsh reaction, the use of force against peaceful protesters, and arbitrary arrests are unacceptable,” it said in a statement.