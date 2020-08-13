Belarus to release detained protesters, deputy interior minister says

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus will release everyone who was detained in protests this week by Friday morning, Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Barsukov told reporters outside the Okrestina detention centre in Minsk.

At least two protesters have died and thousands have been detained in a crackdown following President Alexander Lukashenko’s contested re-election that has prompted the West to consider new sanctions on Minsk.

“We will release everyone by 6:00 am,” Barsukov said.