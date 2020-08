Belarusian law enforcement officers detain people during a rally of opposition supporters following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 10, 2020. The opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian police detained at least 19 people as protesters gathered for the second evening in a row in Minsk on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Protesters clashed with police on Sunday night after President Alexander Lukashenko won a contested election by a landslide to extend his 26-year-long grip on power.